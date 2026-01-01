The global domain for America
Why choose .US.COM?
UNRESTRICTED GLOBAL ACCESS
Unlike .us, which requires registrants to have a U.S. presence, .US.COM is open to everyone, anywhere—no residency or business requirements needed.
AMERICAN MARKET VISIBILITY WITH GLOBAL REACH
With .US.COM, businesses can establish a clear American identity while benefiting from the global recognition of .COM. This allows international companies to expand into the U.S. without regulatory barriers.
SEO & MARKET ACCESSIBILITY
Our intent with .US.COM is to be search engine-friendly by providing an unrestricted .COM variant specifically designed for businesses engaging with the U.S. market. .US.COM offers an international alternative without the limitations of local ccTLD restrictions.
PREMIUM AVAILABILITY
With millions of .us domains already registered, securing a short, brandable name is challenging. .US.COM provides fresh opportunities with premium domain availability that is otherwise unavailable in .us.
SEAMLESS EXPANSION FOR BUSINESSES & STARTUPS
Whether you are a U.S. business looking for international branding or a global company entering the U.S., .US.COM provides the flexibility and market reach that traditional ccTLDs cannot.
.US.COM – The global domain for America
The United States is the world’s largest economy, home to global business leaders, technology innovators, and entrepreneurial ventures. .US.COM provides an unrestricted, globally accessible domain solution for businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors looking to establish a strong presence in the U.S. while maintaining international reach.
Unlike the .us country-code TLD (ccTLD), which has eligibility restrictions requiring U.S. presence, .US.COM is open to everyone. Whether you are a U.S.-based company expanding internationally or a global enterprise targeting American consumers, .US.COM offers a powerful and seamless domain alternative.
.US.COM operates independently and has no affiliation with the U.S. government, .US or .COM. We are a decentralized and autonomous entity providing a competitive and unrestricted domain space.
.US.COM vs. Other U.S. Domain Options
With .US.COM, you don’t have to choose between global reach and U.S. market relevance—you get both.
Unlock the power of America’s digital market
The United States is a global leader in technology, commerce, and entrepreneurship, with one of the most competitive and innovative economies. .US.COM empowers businesses and individuals to establish a professional and competitive online presence in the U.S.—without local restrictions.
Your domain name is more than just an address—it’s your identity, your brand, and your connection to one of the world’s most powerful markets. Whether you’re launching a business, expanding into the U.S., or securing a premium digital asset, .US.COM is the smart choice for international success.
Register your .US.COM domain today
Looking for a domain that offers both global reach and strong U.S. intent? Try .US.COM for your next online venture and secure your presence in America’s thriving digital economy.
