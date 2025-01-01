.US.COM – The global domain for America

The United States is the world’s largest economy, home to global business leaders, technology innovators, and entrepreneurial ventures. .US.COM provides an unrestricted, globally accessible domain solution for businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors looking to establish a strong presence in the U.S. while maintaining international reach.

Unlike the .us country-code TLD (ccTLD), which has eligibility restrictions requiring U.S. presence, .US.COM is open to everyone. Whether you are a U.S.-based company expanding internationally or a global enterprise targeting American consumers, .US.COM offers a powerful and seamless domain alternative.

.US.COM operates independently and has no affiliation with the U.S. government, .US or .COM. We are a decentralized and autonomous entity providing a competitive and unrestricted domain space.